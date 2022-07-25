Roadworks ahead as council presses on with its repairs programme

A41 resurfacing earlier this month

A further eight stretches of roads in the county are set to be resurfaced in August as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Motorists are being warned that temporary traffic lights and disruption are likely.

Work gets underway this week at Mardu Lane north of Clun.

Starting on August 1 until August 6 there will be road surfacing to the C4249 Oreton Bank near Ludlow while from August 1-12 the C4174 Cross Road, Albrighton will be repaired.

Calcutts Road, Jackfield near Telford will be resurfaced between August 15-19 while the Oldbury Road, Bridnorth will be affected between August 22-26.

Between August 30 until September the busy Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry, will be repaired.

The A41 trunk road will have repair work from the A5 Pickmere roundabout to the Telford and Wrekin border from August 30 to September 7.

In total more than 40 stretches of road are set to be treated this year as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads. It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Each scheme is planned, managed and carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways alliance, Kier and WSP.

Councillor Carroll said the sites had been identified via a combination of local engineering judgment and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing.

"The sites form part of a countywide programme of schemes, scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way. To ensure value for money, roads that are likely to need costly repairs in the future are prioritised."