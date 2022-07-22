Notification Settings

Yellow warning of thunderstorms issued for majority of Shropshire and Mid Wales

By Ollie Westbury

The variable weather keeps coming as thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Weather warnings have been put in place for the county

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for the majority of Shropshire and Mid Wales today.

This comes after a 32-year-old record temperature was smashed two days running in the unprecedented heatwave that swept the country earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the thermometer at RAF Shawbury reached an astounding 35.7C - and rising - in the early afternoon with more time left to keep rising - beating the blistering 35.5C reached at the weather station just a day before.

Nationally, temperatures reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said.

And now thunderstorms are set to hit the majority of Shropshire, with only eastern areas such as Newport and Market Drayton escaping the heavy showers, thunder and lightning.

