Yellow warning of thunderstorms issued for majority of Shropshire and Mid Wales

Weather warnings have been put in place for the county

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for the majority of Shropshire and Mid Wales today.

This comes after a 32-year-old record temperature was smashed two days running in the unprecedented heatwave that swept the country earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the thermometer at RAF Shawbury reached an astounding 35.7C - and rising - in the early afternoon with more time left to keep rising - beating the blistering 35.5C reached at the weather station just a day before.

Nationally, temperatures reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said.