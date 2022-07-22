Notification Settings

Historic comedy set in Shrewsbury comes to Shropshire

By Sue Austin

An alfresco theatre performance at Severn Valley Country Park near Alveley in August will be set in 18th century Shrewsbury.

Cast of the Recruting Officer
Cast of the Recruting Officer

Following the success of last summer’s “She Stoops to Conquer”, Rain or Shine Theatre Company will return with a continuation of its restoration comedies by presenting “The Recruiting Officer”, a bawdy restoration comedy by Irish playwright George Farquhar.

The story follows the mischief of crooked army recruiting officers, Captain Plume and Sergeant Kite, as they head to the county town of Shrewsbury to persuade men to take The Queen’s Shilling by any means, legal or otherwise.

Plume has set his cap at the vivacious Sylvia, and their bumpy path to true love is mirrored by their closest friends, nervy, melancholy Worthy, and haughty, comically self-important, heiress, Melinda. Help and hindrance come in equal measure from Captain Brazen, the foppiest of fops.

Be prepared for saucy shenanigans in a hilarious romp awash with deceit, passion, swordfights, and surprises galore.

A spokesperson for the theatre company said: "Pack your bubbly, chairs and picnics and join the dashing Captain Plume and the devious Sergeant Kite on a rollercoaster ride in period costume for all the family."

Tickets for the performance on August 12 at 7.30pm are £15 for adults, £14 for concessions and £7 for children aged five to 15 and are available online at ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/alveley/severn-valley-country-park/the-recruiting-officer.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

