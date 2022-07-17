Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aldi recalls product sold in stores across the Midlands that 'may be unsafe to eat'

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

Aldi has recalled a product that has been sold in stores across the Midlands because it may be unsafe to eat.

Stores include the one at Stourbridge Road, Bridgnorth, as well as others in Wolverhampton, Dudley, and Bromsgrove.

The product is called Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno and it is being recalled from some stores in the Midlands area because of "poor temperature control", says the Food Standards Agency.

The temperature control issue could potentially spoil the product, which may be unsafe to eat. The issue only affects products sold at a limited number of Aldi stores in the Midlands area.

Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno is sold in 150g packs and the dates covered include all those up to and including February 7, 2023.

Supermarket giant Aldi says it is recalling the above product from affected stores only. Point of sale notices will only be displayed in affected stores that are selling this product.

If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the Aldi store from where it was bought for a full refund. A full list of affected stores is available on the Aldi website at www.aldi.co.uk/products-notices

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News