Aldi recalls product sold in stores across the Midlands that 'may be unsafe to eat'

Stores include the one at Stourbridge Road, Bridgnorth, as well as others in Wolverhampton, Dudley, and Bromsgrove.

The product is called Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno and it is being recalled from some stores in the Midlands area because of "poor temperature control", says the Food Standards Agency.

The temperature control issue could potentially spoil the product, which may be unsafe to eat. The issue only affects products sold at a limited number of Aldi stores in the Midlands area.

Primula Spicy Cheese N Jalapeno is sold in 150g packs and the dates covered include all those up to and including February 7, 2023.

Supermarket giant Aldi says it is recalling the above product from affected stores only. Point of sale notices will only be displayed in affected stores that are selling this product.