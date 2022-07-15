Notification Settings

Get your bins are early plea as refuse collectors make early start

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

Householders are being urged to ensure their bins are out overnight next week as refuse collectors will start work early to avoid the heat of the day and that collections may even be suspended.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2018..Shrewsbury Crown Court. The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Shropshire Council says its waste collections will start at 6am, rather than 7am on Monday.

"This will help our crews avoid the hottest times of the day," a spokesperson said.

"Please put your bins/boxes/bags out the night before if possible. Collections may be suspended if the weather becomes too hot for our teams. If your collection is missed, please be patient while we work to complete collections as quickly as possible."

Crews over the mid Wales border will also start earlier.

A spokesperson said: "To beat the heat and keep them safe, our crews will be starting early on Monday and Tuesday so they avoid the extreme afternoon temperatures. Please make sure your bins and boxes are out by 6am.

"Big thanks to everyone who's offered water refills to the crews."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.



