Get your bins are early plea as refuse collectors make early start

Shropshire Council says its waste collections will start at 6am, rather than 7am on Monday.

"This will help our crews avoid the hottest times of the day," a spokesperson said.

"Please put your bins/boxes/bags out the night before if possible. Collections may be suspended if the weather becomes too hot for our teams. If your collection is missed, please be patient while we work to complete collections as quickly as possible."

Crews over the mid Wales border will also start earlier.

A spokesperson said: "To beat the heat and keep them safe, our crews will be starting early on Monday and Tuesday so they avoid the extreme afternoon temperatures. Please make sure your bins and boxes are out by 6am.