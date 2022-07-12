Working in the heat is hard work - in the heat

Adam Cleal from Niche Patisserie, Oswestry, Shropshire.

Many are grateful this week for escaping the high temperatures in cool offices or air conditioned vans, trucks and even tractors.

But for some there is no escaping.

Adam Cleal is the co-owner of Niche Patisserie in Salop Road, Oswestry used to opening and closing hot ovens which cook his range of sweet and savoury goodies.

However on Monday even Adam, semi finalist in Bake Off: The Professionals, found it tough going.

Samantha Cleal, managing director, said: "We are closed on Mondays as it is the day that Adam does all the preparation for the week.

"He was hand working between 900 - 1100 croissants and he did struggle with the heat. We just couldn't have the ovens all all day because it would have added more heat to the room."

However Samantha stressed that customers were escaping the heat by popping into Niche Patisserie for a pastry and coffee or afternoon tea.

"It is lovely and cool inside our building, the Black Gate. Built circa 1621 it has thick stone walls."

To a chef who has worked extensively in Vietnam and Australia, the present heatwave doesn't prove a real problem.

George Cavendish, who runs the Feathers Inn in Brockton says if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. But he does admit to getting a bit hot under the collar during a stint cooking at the pub.

He said: "I think Sunday was the hottest I have known it when working in this country and we can't have the windows in the kitchen open due to health and safety but I would say it was manageable.

"I have travelled a lot with work and have known extreme humidity and temperatures in an out of the kitchen but have to admit it has been a bit uncomfortable of late."

Ned Henderson works at the Holly Farm Garden Centre, Prees.

"We are nurseries as well and we have about nine poly tunnels. Temperatures inside them aroud on average 10 - 15 degrees hotter than it is outside," he said.

"At the moment we are moving plants out of the tunnels during the day to keep them cool and making sure we are getting shade over them.

"We are also doing lots of watering and when it gets really hot giving ourselves a cold shower at the same time."

The outside seating at the garden's centres cafe has plenty of parasols to keep customers cool.

"We have lots of people coming to us at the moment four our pick your own strawberries and other fruit," Ned said.