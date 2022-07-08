Here comes summer say forecasters as ice-cream and barbeques are the order of the weekend

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/07/2022 - Weather pic - Ellesmere. In Picture: Katie Hilson from The Boathouse Kiosk.

Ice cream vendors are enjoying their busiest weekend so far as temperatures climb this weekend.

While the thermometer might not reach quite the dizzying heights to declare and official heatwave in Shropshire the county is enjoying temperature in the mid 20s and a whole load of sunshine.

Katie Hillson from the Boathouse kiosk on Ellesmere's mereside promenade said it was lovely to see people enjoying the sunshine.

"We are very busy which is lovely as it certainly makes the day go more quickly," she said.

"Icecream is something that people of all ages love. We have plant based ice-cream and even ice-cream for dogs."

Beer gardens and outdoor seating was in demand by those booking meals our out this weekend while supermarkets were expecting a run on barbeque food.

But there was little time for enjoying the sunshine for Shropshire's farmers.

From smallholders to agricultural contractors, all are busy getting the hay in having finally been promised a run of good weather.

Weather forecasters say Sunday should bring wall-to-wall sunshine across Shropshire and mid Wales while the temperature could climb even higher on Monday, reaching 29 degrees.