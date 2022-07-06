Hundreds expected as football freestyle star to show off tekkers in Bridgnorth

Football freestyler Ash Randall will be in Bridgnorth

The multiple world-record breaker, who has amassed more than 300,000 followers on TikTok, will be at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre this Saturday for the Bridgnorth Spartans Grey Roots tournament and family fun day.

Kelly Woodcock, from the club, said: "We have a really exciting event planned for Saturday for Bridgnorth Spartans Football Club. It's our first fundraiser in almost three years and it's going to be a huge town event outside at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre from 12pm to 7pm. We are expecting hundreds.

"This Saturday we have an amazing family fun day planned that runs alongside our Grey Roots tournament, which is a tournament between parents and coaches in the club. It's free entry and so many exciting things planned for the day."

Ash was first inspired to try freestyle football as a teenager after seeing Dutch star Edgar Davids performing tricks while talking on the phone in a TV commercial. During his career he has showed off his skills in front of packed football stadiums and on television. His TV credits include Soccer Am, Officially Amazing, Who Let The Dogs Out, Let’s Get Gold and The Guinness World Records Show.