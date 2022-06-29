Bridgnorth church couple answer ‘calling’ in big move to Uganda

Simon Cawdell

Simon and Sarah Cawdell have been at the head of The Bridgnorth and Morville Teams Ministry during that time; Simon as the rector and Sarah as a vicar. Both are based at St Mary Magdalene with St Leonard Church in the town but the ministry stretches to Oldbury, Quatford and Morville.

In a recent message, they told parishioners and people in the town they are leaving to work in northern Uganda later this year.

Simon, a former investment banker who worked in the city of London before turning to the church, will take up the post of holistic discipleship and economic development officer for the Diocese of Northern Uganda, and Sarah as principal of the Archbishop Janani Luwum Theological College. Both will be based in Gulu.

The pair will undertake three months of training in Oxford and will also need to raise funds before they can undertake their mission.

Simon, who was born and brought up in the area, served at All Saints Claverley before joining the Bridgnorth team and said he and Sarah would miss the work and the people.

He said: "We have been in the Deanery of Bridgnorth for almost 25 years as clergy and leaving will be a huge wrench. We have had many wonderful memories of our time working here and we will miss the friends we have made and the things we have been able to do as part of our ministry.

"The new position is a calling for us, it is exciting and will certainly be different and a challenge, but one we are both looking forward to. Gulu is a very beautiful part of Uganda so we would welcome visitors and we won't be leaving just yet so hopefully there will be a bit of time to say some more goodbyes."

Messages flooded in when the news was announced on the Churches in Bridgnorth Facebook page.

Kath Wilkinson said; "You will be missed in the town. Thank you for all that you have both given. God bless you as you move into this new adventure with God.