Strawberry fields forever in the memory with table top crop

But the perfect image was a very rare one thanks to the Great British Summer, back backs from bending down to pick the fruit and children feeling sick on the way home because they had secretly eaten too many.

Now a Bridgnorth grower has found the solution - growing strawberries on table tops under tunnels at his farm.

Richard Willis used to grow his fruit the traditional way but is now completely committed to the table top agriculture.

And he says it makes it much easier for both children and older people to enjoy strawberry picking.

Richard, from Grange Farm, Hilton, Bridgnorth, says this summer has seen a bumper crop of the English strawberries.

"We grow them hydroponically under tunnels, 70 metres long. As they are on table tops people do not have to bend down to pick them in the fields," he said.