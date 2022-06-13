Notification Settings

Strawberry fields forever in the memory with table top crop

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

Think of Strawberry picking and the image of long hot summers and blue, blue skies spring to mind. Families travelling to a farm to pick fruit together, to take home to have with cream or to turn into jam.

Laya Lewis, age 2, with her auntie Kelly Featherstone and her great grandmother Christine Hyde
Laya Lewis, age 2, with her auntie Kelly Featherstone and her great grandmother Christine Hyde

But the perfect image was a very rare one thanks to the Great British Summer, back backs from bending down to pick the fruit and children feeling sick on the way home because they had secretly eaten too many.

Now a Bridgnorth grower has found the solution - growing strawberries on table tops under tunnels at his farm.

Richard Willis used to grow his fruit the traditional way but is now completely committed to the table top agriculture.

And he says it makes it much easier for both children and older people to enjoy strawberry picking.

Richard, from Grange Farm, Hilton, Bridgnorth, says this summer has seen a bumper crop of the English strawberries.

"We grow them hydroponically under tunnels, 70 metres long. As they are on table tops people do not have to bend down to pick them in the fields," he said.

"Strawberries grown the traditional way really doesn't happen in the UK any more."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

