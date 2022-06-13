Appeal lodged over rejection of chicken farm near Bridgnorth

Chicken farm appeal to be heard

Farmer, Matthew Bower wants to produce 1,570,000 standard broiler chickens annually in four large sheds at Footbridge Farm at Tasley.

His application was first approved in 2017 despite a raft of objections. before being rejected by the court of appeal after a high profile campaign led by residents.

A few days later the application was resubmitted but then refused in November 2021 despite it being recommended for approval.

The planning committee cited grounds of the site’s close proximity to existing and planned housing developments and the impact of odour on residents – including those of the Grade II-listed house The Leasowes, less than 300 metres away.

The planning inspectorate is now reviewing Mr Bower’s appeal and his application, and the closing date for submitting representations is July 12.

Tasley Action Group, which opposes the scheme says there are more than 800 objections and has called for an end to the application altogether.

Spokesperson Nicola Squire, who is also a parish councillor, said: “We do support farmers and British farming, but not in this way.

"The proposed poultry farm is on the same site as the Tasley Garden Village proposed in Shropshire Council's draft local plan and we do not feel the location or the nature of the development is suitable, or that the application will be significantly different from the earlier one."

Shropshire councillor for Bridgnorth West and Tasley, Julia Buckley, is supporting the group and said: "The council’s economic growth strategy relies upon the tourism attraction of our market towns and countryside rich in natural beauty assets. These must be protected to enhance growth in sustainable employment.

"There will be many people across Shropshire who’ll be dismayed at this news of an appeal.