Anniversary of transformation is celebrated

Staff and campaigners celebrate at Severn Valley Country Park

The Green Flag award-winning Severn Valley Country Park, which has developed on the site of the old Alveley Pit, is visited by 200,000 people each year and is maintained by Shropshire Council staff and a team of volunteers.

Formerly a centre of industry, with a mine employing 1,000 people and producing 300,000 tonnes of coal, sandstone from the area was used to build part of Worcester Cathedral.

It shut down in 1969 and lay derelict until 1986 when the project to create Severn Valley Country Park was started and saw the reclamation of land, installation of drainage ditches, re-grading of the spoil heaps and the planting of trees leading to the opening of the park in 1992.

Volunteer Don Bannister, 84, said: “I saw it when it was the old colliery site and was black with coal spoil. The park has come a long, long way since then and is very prestigious. We have won the Green Flag Award for 18 years.

“I got involved at the start, about 1991, after I took voluntary redundancy from GKN where I was an analytical chemist. I have always had an interest in nature and conservation, and I was fed up with being indoors all the time so this was a perfect opportunity.

“I was chair of the volunteers group for 13 years and then we were awarded The Queen’s Voluntary Award, which is the highest recognition for voluntary groups. It was very flattering to have the oak tree planted in my honour: it wasn’t something I expected at all and there are a few other volunteers who are catching me up.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, welcomed the landmark anniversary and thanked everyone involved in nurturing the site over the last 30 years.

She said: “Given Severn Valley Country Park’s industrial heritage as the site of the Alveley Pit and as a place where people once worked and lived, it is a very important space to the local community.

“The 126 acres now offer a great mix of valuable habitats and are home to wildlife that has been lost in other parts of the country. These assets are valuable and have been maintained and cared for by the staff and volunteers since the site opened 30 years ago.

“Our special thanks must also go to Don for his unwavering willingness, enthusiasm and support for Severn Valley Country Park throughout its 30-year history.”