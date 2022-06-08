Shropshire roadworks: Road repairs expected to cause delays in coming days

Roadworks

National Highways has released data showing new road closures taking place this week, with drivers advised to avoid those routes whilst the works are under way.

The planned road closures from across the county are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes', and 'between 10 and 30 minutes.'

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

Telford and Wrekin

A34, from 6am to 8pm on Sunday, June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): Event - RAF Cosford - RAF Cosford Airshow 2022 - M54, Junction 3 - Affected Routes - M54, Junction 1-4, A5, M6, Junction 9-11, Impact time: 0600hrs - 2000hrs (Event time 0800hrs - 1800hrs).

Shropshire

A49, from 8pm Tuesday, April 19 to 6am Wednesday, June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 Northbound and Southbound, A4113/A49, Junction Bromfield to Gates Lane Junction, carriageway closure carriageway repairs.

Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week:

A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday, June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 north of Little Lyth, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday, June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 End of dualling, Junction B5477 north of All Stretton, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

A483, from 8pm Friday, June 10 to 6am Saturday, June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Northbound and Southbound, Llynclys to Llanymynech, two-way temporary traffic signals for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

A49, from 8pm Friday, June 10 to 6am Thursday, June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Limes paddock to Stapleton Cross roads, traffic signals for drainage works.