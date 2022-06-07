Notification Settings

Actors still needed for Bridgnorth production

By Paul Jenkins

The Bridgnorth-based Theatre on the Steps company is beginning rehearsals for their production of Spamalot, scheduled to be staged in October this year and is looking for more singers and cast members.

Iain Reddihough, theatre director at The Theatre on the Steps

The much-loved Monty Python musical comedy is loosely based on the legend of King Arthur and has a reputation of being great fun not only for the audience but also for the singers and actors performing in the show.

The company still needs more singers and actors to join the chorus and also to play the small parts of Not Dead Fred, Prince Robin's Minstrel and Prince Herbert.

Anyone interested in becoming part of the production can come along to the theatre on Wednesday, June 15, at 7.30pm, and meet the cast and crew and look at joining the team for the show.

Iain Reddihough, the artistic director of the company said: “It is great we have rehearsals under way for this show and we now want additional people to add to the chorus and enhance the show.

"This is an excellent opportunity for people who might want to 'tread the boards' but are unsure about taking a main role.

"With some small roles available or the chance to be part of the fun chorus it means that people can become involved in the production and enjoy the experience of entertaining audiences, and have fun doing it."

For more information, e-mail admin@theatreonthesteps.co.uk or call 01746 766477.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

