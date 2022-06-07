For sale: Rare 1960s rock posters could strike a chord with music fans

Old Mill Antiques Centre staff member Kevin Sharp with the posters

The posters, which date from the 1960s onwards and feature music legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones, are available at the Old Mill Antiques Centre.

“This is the most amazing collection of posters we have ever sold, and they were collected by just one person who bought them at the concerts,” said Old Mill owner John Ridgway.

“They include the original poster for the famous Isle of Wight Festival of 1970 and a rare 1968 metallic psychedelic poster of Donavan’s Sunshine Superman, one of the most iconic posters of the 1960s – another one of these is in the V&A Museum in London.

“Other bands featured include Led Zeppelin, Cream, The Who, Thin Lizzy and Santana and artists range from Martin Sharp to Gerald Scarfe.

“This is a real chance to own a piece of music history and we know music fans will be lining up to buy these incredible posters!”