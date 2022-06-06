Notification Settings

Shropshire man wins £10,000 a week for life in National Lottery

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

A mystery man, known only as Mr. S from Shropshire, has won £10,000 a month for a year, matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw.

Undated file photo of money. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
The Shropshire local, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games and is the second recent winner from the area after Mr. B scooped £1M on EuroMillions in April.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

He won the prize in the draw held on Thursday May 12.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor for Camelot at The National Lottery, said: "Shropshire is proving to be a lucky area for National Lottery winners. What amazing news for Mr. S who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip selection, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy. By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.*

In Set For Life players pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

