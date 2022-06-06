Lucky Shropshire man scoops £10,000 a month prize from National Lottery

The Shropshire local has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games and is the second recent winner from the area after a Mr. B scooped £1m on EuroMillions in April.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Mr S won the prize in the draw held on Thursday May 12.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor for Camelot at The National Lottery, said: "Shropshire is proving to be a lucky area for National Lottery winners. What amazing news for Mr S who can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”