Appeal for people to get behind Queen's Baton Relay events in Shropshire

The Queen’s Baton Relay – Bridgnorth route

Celebrations are being held alongside the relay - which is held in the run up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - in Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth.

Shropshire Council and partner organisations will be marking The Queen’s Baton Relay passing through Shropshire with free community events celebrating sports and the Commonwealth.

Performers are being sought for the event in Shrewsbury, and a call has been made for volunteers who can help with stewarding on the day.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “Both Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth are staging fantastic celebrations to welcome The Queen’s Baton Relay to Shropshire.

“Now we are inviting people to join us in the celebrations by actually getting involved as well as enjoying the spectacle by lining the streets to cheer The Queen’s Baton Relay along the streets of both towns.

“I would encourage anyone who wants to showcase their activities, or volunteer to help with the smooth running of events, to sign up and get involved.”

The Queen’s Baton Relay will start its journey through the West Midlands on Monday July 18 in Shrewsbury and returns to Bridgnorth on Saturday July 23.

In Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council has teamed with Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, Shrewsbury BID, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Festivals to create a community celebration in The Quarry from 4pm to 9pm on Monday 18 July 2022.

Anyone interested volunteering, performing or catering can visit: https://originalshrewsbury.co.uk/features/queens-baton-relay-comes-shrewsbury

In Bridgnorth on Saturday July 23 Shropshire Council, Bridgnorth Town Council, Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and Sporting Bridgnorth are supporting a celebration of sports at Severn Park from 10am to 3pm.