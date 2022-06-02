Village gearing up for feast of Jubilee entertainment

Trysull is gearing up for a weekend of Jubilee Celebrations – Kenny Craig will be on hand with his guitar, while Cllr Mike Kelly, Mike Smith and dog Jess, Jo Johns, Sandy Crouch and Sue Cotterell, are all looking forward to the events.

A host of groups in Trysull have gotten together to arrange four days of events, which start with a flag raising ceremony today – and continue with a best dressed house competition on Friday, before two major parties on Saturday and Sunday.

The Saturday festivities, at the playing fields and village hall, will include a vintage car, tractor and motorcycle rally, live music from Kenny Craig and others, as well as an art and craft competition.

There will be a full bar provided by the Railway Cafe from Wombourne, with Holden's Brewery agreeing to donate beer with the proceeds going back to the village.

Other activities during the day will include welly wanging, skittles, a bouncy castle, face painting, a king and queen dog competition, as well as a hog roast.

The activities will begin on the field from 10am and the event continues until 8.30pm.

On Sunday the village will host a 'Big Jubilee Lunch' at the playing fields, organised by All Saints Church and starting at 1pm.

People are invited to take along a picnic and take part, before a songs of praise event to follow at 2.30pm.

Trysull & Seisdon Parish Councillor Sarah Day said they were looking forward to an opportunity for people to get together and celebrate.

She said: "With Trysull & Seisdon being such a small community it is brilliant we can try and bring people together for a fun and exciting weekend to celebrate the Queen and all that is great about Britain.