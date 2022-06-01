Notification Settings

Warning not to miss Shropshire bin collections across Jubilee bank holiday

Published: Last Updated: Comments

People are being warned not to miss their bin collection during the Jubilee celebrations with changed dates over the bank holiday.

Bins collections are changing over the bank holiday
Bins collections are changing over the bank holiday

Veolia, responsible for bin collection in the Shropshire Council area, has made residents aware of the changes to their collections over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

The changes start on Thursday, June 2, and end on Saturday, June 18.

Collections will return to normal on June 20.

The amended dates are as follows:

  • Thursday, June 2, moves to Monday, June 6

  • Friday, June 3, changes to Tuesday, June 7

  • Monday, June 6, will instead be Wednesday, June 8

  • Tuesday, June 7, moves to Thursday, June 9

  • Wednesday, June 8, will be Friday, June 10

  • Thursday, June 9, changes to Saturday, June 11

  • Friday, June 10, will instead be Monday, June 13

  • Monday, June 13, changes to Tuesday, June 14

  • Tuesday, June 14, will be Wednesday, June 15

  • Wednesday, June 15, moves to Thursday, June 16

  • Thursday, June 16, will take place on Friday, June 17

  • Friday, June 17, will take place on Saturday, June 18.

Any residents who are unsure of which day they should put out their recycling or waste can visit their local council's website for more information.

