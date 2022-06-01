Warning not to miss Shropshire bin collections across Jubilee bank holiday

Bins collections are changing over the bank holiday

Veolia, responsible for bin collection in the Shropshire Council area, has made residents aware of the changes to their collections over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

The changes start on Thursday, June 2, and end on Saturday, June 18.

Collections will return to normal on June 20.

The amended dates are as follows:

Thursday, June 2, moves to Monday, June 6

Friday, June 3, changes to Tuesday, June 7

Monday, June 6, will instead be Wednesday, June 8

Tuesday, June 7, moves to Thursday, June 9

Wednesday, June 8, will be Friday, June 10

Thursday, June 9, changes to Saturday, June 11

Friday, June 10, will instead be Monday, June 13

Monday, June 13, changes to Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday, June 14, will be Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday, June 15, moves to Thursday, June 16

Thursday, June 16, will take place on Friday, June 17

Friday, June 17, will take place on Saturday, June 18.