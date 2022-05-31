Heartache of ambulance delays on care system

The chief spoke to the Shropshire Star about the heartache of having to turn down local authority care packages because the business simply could not run on the money they receive from the council.

She told of how they have experienced ambulance delays of over eight hours and even had a paramedic cry on the phone as they could not get to a lady who was dying on the floor.

"I don't blame the local authorities," said the chief, who wanted to remain anonymous. "Their budgets come from up above and the council has to balance the books. But I have three of my carers who are having to visit foodbanks.

"No-one is stepping forward to sort it out. It feels like people are being left and we are failing them.

"We pay our carers £10.90 per hour, which is above the minimum wage, but we can't afford to work for the £20.04 per hour rate that they give us.

"If we took on care packages at that rate, we would lose £4 to £5 an hour and as a business we simply cannot afford to do that. We have had to pivot the business to take more complex work from the NHS because they pay the correct rate.

"It costs us £800 just to get one carer trained up in things like tube feeding. We also have to pay for holidays, National Insurance and pensions and we do not get a mileage rate. A rate of £24 to £25 per hour would be more sustainable."

She explained that carers are invited to bid for work but rejections have even had social workers on the phone directly calling for help. But 20-30 requests for care are turned down every day, some who have been in hospital.

The whole care system is creaking, according to the boss, who has seen some of her company's clients caught up in the ambulance delays.

"We've had delays of over eight hours and even had a paramedic cry on the phone to us because they could not get to a lady who was dying on the floor," the chief said.

Councillor Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, called on the care sector to join the council in lobbying the Government for more funding.

Mr Jones said: “Supporting the care market in Shropshire is vitally important.

"The care sector does a fantastic job in very difficult and testing circumstances, particularly over the last two years and we thank them for all they do, every day, to make a difference.

“We recognise that, even after this increase, things will be tough for providers; but we have very limited scope for action.

“This is another example of how the lack of fair funding for Shropshire hurts services, and does not recognise the extra costs we face as a sparsely populated rural county with a growing older population.

“I will be asking care providers to join us in continuing to lobby the Government on Fair Funding, and to help get the funding we need to run social care in a large sparsely populated rural county like Shropshire with a growing ageing population who will need more care.”

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said that in April it increased payments to companies who provide social care by six per cent, which adds up to £7 million over the year to April 2023.

It is to help offset pressures social care providers face, including the rise in employer’s national insurance to help pay for the Government’s Health and Social Care Levy, and the increase in national living wage by 59p an hour.

Shropshire Council is next year budgeting to spend 53 per cent of its entire budget on adult social care.

In the county, 25 per cent of people are aged 65 or over, compared with the national average of 19 per cent. The county’s rural nature and sparse population mean it also costs more to provide care services in the county.

The council also said it is is helping the care sector in a range of ways, including:-

Operating an emergency PPE portal for providers for as long as it is needed.

Providing additional grant funding. Over the last year the council gave more than £9 million extra to support the care market throughout the pandemic.

Developing further the use of assistive technology, which helps reduce the need for carer time, while increasing independence for those receiving care in their own homes.

Helping the sector to recruit more staff through initiatives such as care recruitment campaigns.

Together with Shropshire Partners in Care the council is hosting a series of events in June.

Its Our Care in the Square events will provide an opportunity for organisations to showcase the fantastic career opportunities, social care offer.

A fair cost of care exercise is currently underway with providers and this will be used to respond to government on the cost to deliver care and support.

The council supports the health system on a daily basis on continuing the flow out of hospitals and preventing hospital admissions.

Those needing social care support from hospital will form a small proportion of the daily discharges from hospital. However, it is recognised the pressures social care is under with recruitment and retention.

