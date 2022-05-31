Gardens near Bridgnorth open for charity once more

Caspar Gabb in the gardens at Woodlands

Woodlands Hall and the Dairy House at Glazeley, near Bridgnorth, will be open from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, June 11.

The event will be raising money for both Chelmarsh and Glazeley Churches, as well as Kidney Research UK.

The garden is owned by Roger Gabb, and his son Caspar, a successful landscape and garden designer, who is a previous gold medal winner at the Chelsea Flower Show and has also won top awards at Shrewsbury Flower Show.

They have normally opened the garden up to the public once a year to raise money for good causes. Last year they dedicated the opening to the memory of Roger's wife and Caspar's mother Annie who died in the January.

Kidney Research is a charity particularly close to the family's hearts with Caspar having received a kidney from his father Roger, who was 78 at the time, four years ago.

Visitors to the house, which dates back to 1763, will receive a map on the day and will be able to walk freely throughout the gardens which include a variety of gardens in the courtyard, around the hall itself and at the front of the house

Caspar was born with a hereditary condition called polycystic kidneys, a genetic disorder which causes cysts to grow in the kidneys.

He said they were looking forward to welcoming visitors again and said: ""The gardens have been developed over 40 years. There are many different gardens, so there is something for everybody. There’s a kitchen garden, a courtyard garden and more. It’s a beautiful location.

“They are very special and there is a lot of work that goes into preparing them for display so I hope the weather holds out and that lots of people come along, enjoy the gardens and donate.”

The day will also include an unusual plants stall, a children's trail and a woodland walk, while people will be able to buy tea and cakes.