Bridgnorth art trail to return at last after two-year absence

By Paul Jenkins

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail will be back in earnest this summer after a two-year absence and organisers are hoping it will be bigger and better than ever.

Paul Hopkins from the Stoneway Gallery who will be exhibiting art at the trail
Around 40 artists will display their work in 25 different properties around the town on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12, with money from tickets this year benefitting the Bridgnorth Food Bank.

On display will be pieces from paintings to jewellery, ceramics photography, sculptures, glass, metalwork, woodwork, textiles and more.

It will be only the third such event to be held in Bridgnorth, the last one being held in 2019 when hundreds of people turned out and the money raised went to Oak Farm day service facility, Ditton Priors.

Art work which will be on display

Vicky Commander from the organising committee said: "We are hoping people will turn out again to see some wonderful examples of artwork from all genres and explore around the town at the same time whilst raising money for a good cause. The 2019 event was a great success and after a break it's hoped even more people will come out to support it."

Advanced tickets priced at £5 for the two-day event are now available from Bridgnorth Library, Stoneway Gallery and Tanners Wine Merchants and will be sold under the town hall on June 11. Tickets can also be purchased on both days from 3 Severn Terrace, Stoneway Gallery, 19 East Castle Street, 22 St Mary's Street and St Leonards Church.

For more information visit bridgnorthopenhouse.co.uk or the Facebook page at Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

