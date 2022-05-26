Heritage railway launches £500,000 fundraiser to restore loco yard

View of the SVR's loco yard at Bridgnorth, as engines are prepared for the day's services.

The yard, which is used daily for steam locomotive servicing and maintenance, is said to be in desperate need of repair.

Martin White, head of engineering, said: “The current track was laid in the 1970s using second-hand materials and, through extensive care, has lasted 50 years, which was much longer than we might have expected.

“However, the end of its life is now rapidly approaching.

"Track work and points are wearing out fast and drainage across the yard is clogged, accelerating the deterioration of the sleepers.

"If the track work deteriorates much further, locomotives will not be able to get into the works for maintenance nor have access to the water, coaling and facilities used daily for locomotive preparation.

"This would have a severe impact on our ability to run services.”

Volunteers with permanent way expertise have developed the most efficient solution to carry out the work.

They are ready to oversee the work, with the same dedication, care and professionalism that has enabled the completion of a number of other important restoration projects across the railway.

One of these project involved the Falling Sands Viaduct with was made possible with the support of generous donors.

Martin said that every donation would help ensure locomotives that rely on the yard could continue running.

Anyone who donates £100 or more will receive a special edition of the official SVR 2022 season poster as a thank you.

The poster features 4930 Hagley Hall, a popular locomotive that is re-entering steam this year after 36 years.

Hagley Hall will be a regular visitor to the locomotive yard.

Fundraising for the restoration of the Bridgnorth Locomotive Yard is being led by the Severn Valley Railway Charitable Trust which is dedicated to supporting vital infrastructure, rolling stock and educational projects across the railway.

Thanks to the support of donors the Trust, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, has raised £8.74 million in donations and grants over the last decade.