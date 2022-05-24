TV date set for Bridgnorth Bargain Hunt episode

Bargain Hunt in Bridgnorth

Operators of the town's Cliff Railway visitor attraction have been told that the programme featuring them will be shown on BBC1 at 12.15pm next Monday, May 30.

Whitchurch auctioneer Christina Trevanion and a Bargain Hunt film crew attracted a large crowd when they spent four hours filming at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway in August 2021.

Even though a date has been set, the railway people have been advised to check as transmission times and dates can often change at the last minute.

And for those watching in Wales, the time may change to 11.45am – 12.30pm.

It will also be available to watch on iPlayer for 30 days.

During filming, word soon spread and a large crowd of onlookers congregated in Castle Walk, near the cliff railway’s top station.

Ms Trevanion, a partner at Trevanion & Dean, and the crew had only been expected to stay onsite for one and a half hours. But they arrived at 8am and were still there when the railway reopened for passengers at midday.

Cliff railway foreman, Jim Marshall, was interviewed, giving details of the attraction's engineering statistics and of its history.

Also filmed were operators Tom Burgoyne and Peter Bridger.

The cliff railway’s winding room was also filmed.

The attraction is England’s oldest and steepest working inland electric funicular railway. It has been transporting the people of Bridgnorth up and down the 111 ft sandstone cliffs that separate High Town from Low Town, and the River Severn.

The railway operates two cars on parallel tracks. Connected by steel ropes, the carriages serve to counterbalance each other – as one rises to the top station, the other runs to the bottom station.