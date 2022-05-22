Villagers rev up for fundraiser to help Eloise

Eloise May looks forward to the charity car show, which will take place at Ditton Priors Village Hall.

Eloise, 20, is suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and undergoing bouts of radiotherapy treatment in Liverpool, where she is a student at John Moores University.

A number of events have been organised to raise money partly for expenses around her treatment and for cancer charities, with a Wheels@TheWeekend event in the village planned for Sunday, May 29.

It will feature an array of classic and super cars from McLarens to Aston Martins, Ferraris, rally cars and even a tank owned by a village resident.

Eloise May with event organiser Garry Aulton.

Eloise has been back in Liverpool for her fifth bout of chemotherapy but is hoping to be well enough to attend.

She suffered a setback earlier this month when she was admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for a neutopenic sepsis – her mother Sacha described her treatment whilst she was in as 'first class'.

Sacha said: "They said it was a sepsis and they managed to control it and bring her temperature down but it needs to be managed carefully because with cancer patients it could be deadly. But I can't speak highly enough of them. We hear of the pressure the NHS is under in the county but in this case they pulled out all the stops to look after her.

"The car event should be a fun one and bring the villagers together with an array of vehicles on display. I can't thank them enough for the support they have shown for Eloise and the family – it is obviously a tough time but to know we have people who care so much living by us is very comforting,"

The event will run from 9.30am to 1pm with full refreshments available. Entry for each vehicle is £5.