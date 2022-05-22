Groups come together for village community day

Highley Parish Council hosted a community day at the Severn Centre on Saturday – with pupils from Highley School choir performing to open the event.
The idea behind the day was to let residents know about the services, organisations, and help available in the area, with councillors, the police, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, the first responders, the Marches Energy Project and the fire service among a host of groups present for the event.
Holly Cordey, clerk of Highley Parish Council, said they had wanted people to know about what was available in the village.
She said: "We had a lot of people come down so we were really pleased with that.
"Highley School choir opened it by singing for us and we had as many parish council members as possible there to try and introduce them, so members of the community know who their parish councillors are and who they can go to for help."
She added: "We just wanted parishioners to know what is available in the community and signpost them to services they might need but not know how to access."
Other groups in attendance were Shropshire Defend Our NHS, who were speaking about the campaign from Ludlow father and councillor Darren Childs for improvements to the ambulance service, and Highley Community Projects – a food share scheme available in the village.
Ms Cordey said it is hoped the event could become an annual fixture in the Highley calendar.