Groups come together for village community day

Steffi Houlston, prevention officer from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, with Jessica and Sophie Williams.

Highley Parish Council hosted a community day at the Severn Centre on Saturday – with pupils from Highley School choir performing to open the event.

The idea behind the day was to let residents know about the services, organisations, and help available in the area, with councillors, the police, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, the first responders, the Marches Energy Project and the fire service among a host of groups present for the event.

Liz Vanegas de Quickenden from the Community First Responders with Charlie Hampton at Highley Community Day

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne chats to Cllr Darren Childs and Gill George from Shropshire Defend our NHS at Highley Community Day

Holly Cordey, clerk of Highley Parish Council, said they had wanted people to know about what was available in the village.

She said: "We had a lot of people come down so we were really pleased with that.

"Highley School choir opened it by singing for us and we had as many parish council members as possible there to try and introduce them, so members of the community know who their parish councillors are and who they can go to for help."

Councillor Eileen Moore gets Brian Bunar to sign up for the Parish Council Environment Working Group.

Police community support officers Shelley Hyde and Steve Breese helping Benedickt Michael Griffin mark his bike with Smartwater at Highley Community Day.

She added: "We just wanted parishioners to know what is available in the community and signpost them to services they might need but not know how to access."

Other groups in attendance were Shropshire Defend Our NHS, who were speaking about the campaign from Ludlow father and councillor Darren Childs for improvements to the ambulance service, and Highley Community Projects – a food share scheme available in the village.

Cllr Tracy Pincher, Allan Wilson – Chair of Save our Shropshire, Pete Vinall – Chair of Highley Parish Council, Cllr Eileen Moore, and Holly Cordey – Highley Parish Council clerk.