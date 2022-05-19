Churchill Retirement Living celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a tea party for residents, family and friends

Staff and residents at Churchill Retirement Living celebrate the Jubilee with a tea party

People living in Bridgnorth joined Churchill Residential Living to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

A special tea party, with fizz, refreshments, music and a Jubilee goodie bag, took place at the Mortimer Lodge development on Innage Lane.

Staff and residents at Churchill Retirement Living celebrate the Jubilee with a tea party

Bernadette Hennelly, Churchill’s regional marketing manager said: “We were delighted to welcome everyone to our special Jubilee Tea Party to celebrate The Queen’s extraordinary reign.

"There was a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as some special Jubilee goody bags, and the chance to chat to our owners and meet our friendly sales team.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for people to enjoy the friendly and fun community atmosphere on offer here.”

Mortimer Lodge is a collection of one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments for those who enjoy an active, independent lifestyle.

Staff and residents at Churchill Retirement Living celebrate the Jubilee with a tea party

Each apartment has been designed for those in their retirement years and has a number of safety and security features, such as a 24 hour emergency call line and a video entry system.