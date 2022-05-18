Canines and cats both need the public's help says RSPCA

Duane

The charity says many people think it's ok to leave their dog in the car if they're parked in the shade or the windows are open. But a car can become as hot as an oven, even when the weather doesn't feel that warm.

Anne Wignall, Trustee of RSPCA Shropshire branch, said: "When it's 22 degrees Celsius outside, the car could reach an unbearable 47 degrees within an hour. It's very dangerous and will cause your dog suffering and harm.

“It’s important never to leave your dog in a car on a warm day as it can quickly develop heatstroke. You can also help to save other people’s dogs. If you see a dog in distress in a hot car, it’s important to act straight away and dial 999 for the police.”

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, excessive drooling, the dog appears lethargic and drowsy, has collapsed or is vomiting.

Anne said if the dog doesn't seem in distress, you can leave them in the car but it will be useful to work out how long they have been there.

"A 'pay and display' ticket could help. If you’re at a shop, venue, or event, ask staff to alert the owner over the loudspeaker. Make sure you, or someone else, stays with the dog and monitors their condition. If they get worse, be prepared to call 999."

In its monthly message the branch is also urging people to consider adopting one of its cats looking for forever homes.

"Diane is a 12 month old, tortoiseshell female rescued from a hoarder situation" Anne said.

"She is a little shy and hissy on first meeting and so will benefit from a peaceful situation. However, she could possibly be homed with other cats, maybe older children, and could go outside eventually.

Duane is only six months old and is very quiet and shy, a stray from a colony of five cats.

"He will thrive as an indoor cat in a quiet household, perhaps with older children but definitely not with dogs."

Gizmo is a four year old black and white tuxedo.

"He is a lovely, friendly outgoing boy, who is very chatty and could live with teenage children. He is a great cat with ‘catitude’," said Anne.