By-election calls after resignation of long-serving councillor

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished:

A by-election has been called after the resignation of a long-serving county councillor.

Dave Tremellen
Dave Tremellen

Highley councillor Dave Tremellen formally resigned last month after serving nine years on Shropshire Council.

Now a by-election has been called and, if contested, will be held on Thursday, June 23.

The deadline for receipt of nominations is 4pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Mr Tremellen was an independent councillor for the majority of his time.

First elected in 2013, he served on a number of council committees and was a strong advocate for the Highley area.

For more details on how to apply visit shropshire.gov.uk/media/23130/highley-notice-of-election.pdf

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

