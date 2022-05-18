By-election calls after resignation of long-serving councillor

Dave Tremellen

Highley councillor Dave Tremellen formally resigned last month after serving nine years on Shropshire Council.

Now a by-election has been called and, if contested, will be held on Thursday, June 23.

The deadline for receipt of nominations is 4pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Mr Tremellen was an independent councillor for the majority of his time.

First elected in 2013, he served on a number of council committees and was a strong advocate for the Highley area.