Locations of official Platinum Jubilee Beacons in Shropshire

The lit Wrekin Jubilee Beacon shines out in the night sky in 2012.

Communities across the region will be setting light to beacons to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on bank holiday Thursday, June 2.

In 1897, beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. In 1977, 2002 and 2012, beacons commemorated the silver, golden and diamond jubilees of The Queen, and in 2016 Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

On June 2, more than 2,022 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries in recognition of The Queen’s long and selfless service.

Telford & Wrekin Council is also looking for people to sign up to be part of a night-time walking project across the Wrekin on the night to create a Beacon trail across the Wrekin. As the Platinum Jubilee date falls so close to midsummer the walk will take place between 10pm and midnight. If you are up for the challenge and have either a head torch or hand torch then you can sign up now. Visit the Telford Community awards website.

People aged over 12 years old are being asked to sign up to take part to create a human beacon of light which will be filmed from above for a visual feast to be shared online and visible from across the borough.

People interested in taking part in the Wrekin event must sign up by midnight Sunday May 22.

There will be transport provided for people who have registered, from three locations within the borough.

There will be road and parking restrictions in place at the Wrekin which means no parking by individuals will be allowed from 8pm. Participants will just need to bring either a hand torch or head torch with them to create the line of light.

All participants must sign up before hand – there will be strict regulations in place at the event to ensure all who take part can do so in an enjoyable and safe way.

In Shropshire these are the locations of official jubilee beacons, which are set to be lit at 9.45pm.

Sibdon Carwood; Trefonen Hill Walk - Mynydd Myfyr; Burwarton Estate – Summit of Brown Clee Hill (Highest point in Shropshire).

Prees Parish Council – Prees Cricket and Recreation Club, Prees.

Loggerheads Parish Council – Loggerheads, Market Drayton.

Astley Abbotts Parish Council – Cross Lane Head, Bridgnorth.

Acton Burnell, Frodesley, Pitchford, Ruckley and Langley Parish Council – Burnell Bank.

Sansaw Estate and Clive Parish Council – Summit of Grinshill, Clive, Shrewsbury.

Greete Parish Council – Field called Lathley, Weston Court Farm, Nash, Ludlow.

Leaton Forest – Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury.

Llanfair Waterdine Parish Council – Llanfair Hill, north of Llanfair Waterdine.

Great Hagley Estate Ltd – Millennium Stone, Great Hagley, Hopton Castle, Craven Arms.

Ludlow Town Council – Ludlow Castle Keep, Ludlow.

Bourneville Village Trust – Cropping's Park, Lightmoor Village, Telford.

Bomere Heath & District Parish Council – Field off Merrington Road, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury.

Clun Town Council with Chapel Lawn – Guilden Down, Clun. Titterstone Clee Summit, Nr Clee Viallage, Ludlow. Market Drayton Town Council – St Mary's Church, Market Drayton.

Newport Town Council – Tower of Nicholas Church, Newport

Over the border in Powys:

Llanfair Caereinion Town Council – Llanfair Caereinion.

Welshpool Town Council.

In Herefordshire near the south Shropshire border at Kington Golf Course, Bradnor Hill, Kington

An in Worcestershire at Tenbury Blooms – S.E.N.S.E Tenbury Community Garden, Tenbury Wells.

At 2pm local time town criers are being invited to undertake the Proclamation announcing the lighting of the beacons later that evening.

Pipers - at 9.35pm local time across the UK and the Commonwealth, individual pipers and pipe bands are being asked to play “Diu Regnare” from central locations of their choice from within their local communities as their personal tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.