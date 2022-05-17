Brave Shropshire girl, 12, ready to take on next charity challenge

Ready to run the Claverley 5k, raising money for Blesma, is Macey Hand, aged 12, of Claverley

Macey Hand, 12, will run the Claverley Bells 5K on Sunday, just over a month after she completed a tandem paraglide.

The youngster, who attends Oldbury Wells School, uses a prosthetic blade after having part of her right foot amputated when she was born fibula hemimelia, a congenital absence of the fibula.

She has already raised more than £1,000 from her exploits for Blesma, a charity for limbless veterans, and is hoping to raise the same amount from the walk and also help All Saints Church which benefits from the entry fees of runners.

The run was held for the first time last year and this time is expected to attract 50 runners.

Macey set herself the double goal of completing the paraglide and the 5K run in 2021 but it is far from the first time she has undertaken a daunting task for charity.

Macey Hand on her paragliding challenge

In 2018 when a pupil of Claverley CofE Primary, she climbed to the top of London's O2 Arena, again raising around £1,000 for the Limb Power charity.

A year earlier she was the first child outside London to get a carbon fibre running blade and she said it inspired her to become more sporty and take on more challenges.

Macey joined Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics Club and participated in the high jump, long jump and running.

Her father, David, said: "We were determined the amputation wasn't going to affect her as she grew up and that she would still be able to do whatever she wanted to do.

"We didn't know she would take on these sorts of challenges but she has always loved sport, and the running blade seemed to make a world of difference and has inspired her it seems.

"She did the paraglide for free courtesy of Leavesley Aviation of Bishop's Castle, which was extremely generous of them, as it was for all who sponsored her.

"I won't be doing the 5K this year as I have a strain, although I did it last year, but my wife and her brother are doing it and she will have plenty of support from people in the village. It's a good event as it raises money for the church from the entry fees, plus people can be sponsored as well."