Family of brave cancer-suffering student grateful for 'first class' hospital team

Eloise May

Eloise May was at her parents' home in Ditton Priors recuperating from her fourth bout of chemotherapy for stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphona when she suffered a high temperature, excessive nausea and fatigue.

She was taken to hospital at around 10pm last Saturday where neutropenic sepsis was diagnosed. Her temperature was stabilised and she was released on Monday into the care of her parents who said the care she received was 'wonderful.'

Eloise receives chemotherapy at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool while she is studying sports science at John Moores University, but she normally recuperates in her parents' home in Ditton Priors. She is now hoping to attend a village event later this month where vintage vehicles will be on display.

Her mother Sacha said: "Generally Eloise has responded well to the treatment she has received and when she came back from Liverpool she was doing okay but suddenly her temperature rose, she was suffering more fatigue and nausea than normal and she was clearly unwell so we took her to Shrewsbury.

"The treatment she received there was first class, from the nurse who took charge of the situation from the start and constantly checked on her to all the staff who were on during the short time she was there.

"They said it was a sepsis and they managed to control it and bring her temperature down but it needs to be managed carefully because with cancer patients it could be deadly - but I can't speak highly enough of them. We hear of the pressure the NHS is under in the county but in this case they pulled out all the stops to look after her."

Eloise is set to go back to Liverpool for her fifth bout of chemotherapy next week but is hoping to attend a Wheels@TheWeekend event in the village on Sunday May 29.

Villagers have been fundraising to help with the expenses surrounding her treatment but the event will also raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer.