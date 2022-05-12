Notification Settings

Council extends its contract with housing group

By Sue Austin

Shropshire Council is to extend its management agreement with Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing - STAR Housing - for a 10-year term after a review showed improvements the service it offers tenants.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2018..Shrewsbury Crown Court. The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

The council had commissioned a review of STAR Housing, who have been managing the council’s housing stock since 2013. The review concluded that STAR Housing has operated effectively within the terms of its Management Agreement.

Cabinet member, Councillor Dean Carroll, said the arms length management organisation have had a chequered early history.

"The improvement in services aligning with our strategic aims has been phenomenal," he said.

The review by Campbell Tickell established that STAR Housing is in a strong position, and was a lean and cost-effective organisation.

Sue Adams, Managing Director of STAR Housing, said: "“This is a wonderful endorsement of the work of STAR Housing, working in partnership with the council to provide homes and services for our tenants and the wider community.

“STAR Housing has delivered ‘Decent Homes’, delivers high quality services and has developed valued community connections. Under the stewardship of STAR Housing, council housing finances are in a strong position, ensuring that there is money to provide ongoing maintenance requirements and to provide capacity for building new homes. The review concluded that STAR Housing should continue to manage homes for the council.

Jane Trethewey, Shropshire Council’s assistant director of homes and communities, said: “STAR Housing has proven itself to provide high quality services for our council tenants and their homes for many years. It is a testament to the hard work of the STAR Housing team that they have come through this review with a recommendation to continue. So, we are delighted to be putting a renewed Management Agreement in place to secure the future of our council homes in Shropshire.”

STAR Housing is one of several organisations that work in partnership with Shropshire Council to ensure people whose housing needs are not met through the local open market housing can access housing that meets their needs.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

