Theatre company looking to get back to form

The Theatre on the Steps website

Monty Python musical Spamalot sends up King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail and is seen as an ideal production to bring a smile to people's faces after two years of inactivity due to lockdown.

To be directed by Ben Hollas, with Julian Brown as musical director, the show will be staged later in the year and auditions for all parts will be held on Wednesday May 18, at 7.30pm, at the theatre.

Artistic director Iain Reddihough said: "There are roles for all but the leading parts of King Arthur, Sir Lancelot, Patsy, Sir Robin and Sir Bedevere provide an excellent opportunity for actor and singers to show their talent.

"People coming to audition will be ask to read extracts from the show and to sing a song from the show as well as one of their own choosing. What better way to re-start our own run of productions could there be than to stage classic comedy, in a musical form?

"We know there are many performers out there who have been 'starved' of the pleasure of performing and with a lot less opportunities to perform now than there were before the pandemic we are looking forward to having good attendance at the auditions.

"In addition to ensuring a high standard of production, the Theatre on the Steps always tries to makes rehearsals and the shows a fun and enjoyable experience for the cast and crew so there will be something for everyone."