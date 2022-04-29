Friends up and running

Bridgnorth town centre

A quiz night is taking place at Bridgnorth Rowing Club on Friday May 13at 7pm. It costs £15 per team with a maximum of six players and there will be a bar, light refreshments and a raffle on the night.

The Butterfly Cafe for people with memory loss issues and their carers has now restarted with the first session being held in the league coffee shop between 2-4pm on Friday May 6.

The cafe will then be held on the first Friday of each month, on July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. It won't be held in June due to the Queens platinum jubilee weekend and Bridgnorth Carnival day.

These sessions can also be attended by anyone who was a carer of someone with memory loss issues who attended the Cafe before lock down, and would like some company or support.