Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Friends up and running

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

The League of Friends at Bridgnorth Hospital are holding a number of events in the coming week and also holding their AGM.

Bridgnorth town centre
Bridgnorth town centre

A quiz night is taking place at Bridgnorth Rowing Club on Friday May 13at 7pm. It costs £15 per team with a maximum of six players and there will be a bar, light refreshments and a raffle on the night.

The Butterfly Cafe for people with memory loss issues and their carers has now restarted with the first session being held in the league coffee shop between 2-4pm on Friday May 6.

The cafe will then be held on the first Friday of each month, on July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. It won't be held in June due to the Queens platinum jubilee weekend and Bridgnorth Carnival day.

These sessions can also be attended by anyone who was a carer of someone with memory loss issues who attended the Cafe before lock down, and would like some company or support.

The AGM will be held in the league's coffee shop on Monday May 16 at 7pm. There will be an option to join via an online link for anyone unable to attend. For more information on any of the events, e-mail bridgnorthlof@gmail.com or call 07796076141 and leave a message.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News