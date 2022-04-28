Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Club looking for new volunteers and fundraisers

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Bridgnorth Gateway Club is seeking new volunteers and at the same time stepping up fundraising efforts.

Volunteer Bethany Poole-Gleed serves cakes at a Gateway session
Volunteer Bethany Poole-Gleed serves cakes at a Gateway session

The club's volunteers help supervise social and leisure activities for young people and adults with learning difficulties in a safe and friendly environment.

Two of their most dedicated volunteers Hannah Osborne and Amelia Reynolds are moving onto university in September and the club, which was formed in the 1970, is looking for new blood.

Affiliated to the Royal Mencap Society, the club meets every Friday evening at St Leonard's Church Hall on Racecourse Drive between 6.15pm and 8.45pm and offer activities from arts and crafts, indoor bowls, table tennis and pool as well as the chance to have a chat and a coffee with friends.

Chairman Derek Moorhouse said: "Hannah and Amelia started helping five years ago as part of their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award requirements and chose to continue volunteering long after they had completed the necessary hours.

"They will be very hard to replace, but if you think you might be up to the challenge, please come along to find out how we operate. No experience is necessary, but a sense of humour is absolutely vital."

Fundraising activities over the next few months are also being stepped up and the club is looking for support with them. A number of volunteers are taking on the Bridgnorth Walk on Monday and in July, members are being encouraged to take part in a sponsored walk around Stanmore Country Park.

For more information about the group, volunteering, donating or fundraising, call Derek on 01746 762059.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News