Club looking for new volunteers and fundraisers

Volunteer Bethany Poole-Gleed serves cakes at a Gateway session

The club's volunteers help supervise social and leisure activities for young people and adults with learning difficulties in a safe and friendly environment.

Two of their most dedicated volunteers Hannah Osborne and Amelia Reynolds are moving onto university in September and the club, which was formed in the 1970, is looking for new blood.

Affiliated to the Royal Mencap Society, the club meets every Friday evening at St Leonard's Church Hall on Racecourse Drive between 6.15pm and 8.45pm and offer activities from arts and crafts, indoor bowls, table tennis and pool as well as the chance to have a chat and a coffee with friends.

Chairman Derek Moorhouse said: "Hannah and Amelia started helping five years ago as part of their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award requirements and chose to continue volunteering long after they had completed the necessary hours.

"They will be very hard to replace, but if you think you might be up to the challenge, please come along to find out how we operate. No experience is necessary, but a sense of humour is absolutely vital."

Fundraising activities over the next few months are also being stepped up and the club is looking for support with them. A number of volunteers are taking on the Bridgnorth Walk on Monday and in July, members are being encouraged to take part in a sponsored walk around Stanmore Country Park.