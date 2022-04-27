Bridgnorth Walk: School stars put best foot forward for charity

Alley Catz owner Jessica Preston with pupils at Castlefields Primary School

An intrepid group of 66 from Castlefields Primary School hope to raise over £5,000 when they take on the annual Bridgnorth walk.

The team from the Castlefields-based school did raise £5,000 last year which was split between the school and the Harry Johnson Trust.

The trust raises money for the children's oncology team at Telford that treated seven-year-old Harry Johnson, who died of cancer in July 2014.

The team are hoping to top the £5k total raised in 2022 and will do a mixture of walks, with four adults doing the senior walk distance, four families the five-mile walk and the youngest of the group doing the junior walk.

This year they are being helped along the way by Bridgnorth-based toy shop and school uniform shop Alley Katz, who are providing a donation of £300 for printed t-shirts for the junior members.

Hannah Pritchard, one of the organisers, said: "We are hoping to top last year's total for the two great causes.

"It is always nice to get a helping hand though - thanks to Alley Katz and the t-shirts will hopefully inspire the kids if they get tired along the way."