Juniors' initiative officially kicks off

AFC Bridgnorth kit and boot recycling Scheme..L/R/liz Bird/ Bridgnorth Food Bank/Cllr Rachel Connolly /Mark Weale/Chairman AFC Bridgnorth/Zoe Griffiths/Bridgnorth Town Juniors Chair Lady..with players from the AFC Junior teams..

Members of the club have officially launched the Bootroom programme which will see people donate their old or unused sporting footwear and clothing. After launching the scheme last month, they have now received the backing of Bridgnorth Town Council and a donation from a shop in the town Love Your Blinds.

They are also hoping to access money from any sustainability initiatives the county council may have running and if successful, have plans to take the scheme nationwide.

Richard Bradford from Bridgnorth Town Juniors said they were delighted with the backing of the town council, the donation from Love our Blinds, and generally how well received the plans for the scheme had been, though it was in its initial stages.

He said: "The idea is to try and remove the barriers to be able to participate in sport and understand that the cost to entry can be prohibitive.

"It is a form of recycling where people can donated their old footwear and clothing and it will be held in stock by the club and made available for them to participate in any sporting activity, it isn't just aimed at football.

"People who want or need to use the service will be able to get in touch with us via our website and facebook presence and council and agency referrals such as from the food bank will come directly into the club - the service will be completely anonymous and is available to anyone in the Bridgnorth area."