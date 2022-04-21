Notification Settings

Bridgnorth residents to get groove on for charity

By Paul Jenkins

A charity disco is taking part in Bridgnorth on Friday night with all proceeds going towards the CoppaFeel! breast cancer charity.

Bridgnorth Castle Hall. Photo: Google.
Bridgnorth Castle Hall. Photo: Google.

It will take place at Bridgnorth Castle Hall from 8pm, with DJ Broomy playing the tunes.

Tickets are £10 each and available in advance from Aldersons Butchers, Sydney Cottage Drive and The Royle on the High Street, Bridgnorth.

