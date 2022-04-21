Bridgnorth residents to get groove on for charity

It will take place at Bridgnorth Castle Hall from 8pm, with DJ Broomy playing the tunes.
Tickets are £10 each and available in advance from Aldersons Butchers, Sydney Cottage Drive and The Royle on the High Street, Bridgnorth.
A charity disco is taking part in Bridgnorth on Friday night with all proceeds going towards the CoppaFeel! breast cancer charity.
It will take place at Bridgnorth Castle Hall from 8pm, with DJ Broomy playing the tunes.
Tickets are £10 each and available in advance from Aldersons Butchers, Sydney Cottage Drive and The Royle on the High Street, Bridgnorth.