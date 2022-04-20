Traffic measures set for Bridgnorth road compared to Silverstone

A recent accident on Stourbridge Road led to a car rolling onto its roof

If follows a "productive" meeting held by a ward councillor with police and council representatives as well as one of the householders on Stourbridge Road.

The meeting was held after a number of incidents, near misses and a crash last month which saw a vehicle end up on its roof. Other problems seen in the area include the junction of the Kidderminster Road and the A442.

Stourbridge Road resident Ian Fenn had called for action after the crash, which happened near his home, and another one which saw a neighbour struck by a car.

Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbots ward councillor Christian Lea met with the residents, council and police representatives to discuss what could be done.

Councillor Christian Lea, PCSO Mandy Leek, Nick Newton from Shropshire Highways and resident Ian Fenn

He said: "It was a meeting that was much needed after a number of problems in the Stourbridge Road and Kidderminster Road area near the A442, particularly as well near The Dairy development.

"We have monitored traffic speeds in what is a 30mph zone by The Dairy and will be feeding that information back to the police to see if they can enforce the limit more effectively.

"The council are going to continue to monitor those speeds and are considering installing plastic strips across the road or plastic speed bumps to slow traffic down.

"In addition the markings on the road saying 'Slow' are hopefully going to be re-painted as they have faded somewhat and it is important they are clearly visible to motorists in the area."

"It was a very productive meeting bringing together law enforcement, highways officers, residents and councillors to discuss the issue and come up with clear solutions."