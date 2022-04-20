best foot forward plea for Bridgnorth walk

Bridgnorth town centre

Around 500 people will already take part in the traditional event which will this year take place on Monday May 2 and feature not just the traditional 20 and 22 mile walk and junior walk but a standard 26.2 mile marathon for which they have 18 entrants.

This year the event will be dedicated to the innocent victims of the war in Ukraine, though organisers are keen to stress participants can walk for whichever charity or cause they choose.

A final meeting of the organising committee was held on Tuesday night to finalise plans for the walk, which was established in 1967, is now run by the Bridgnorth Lions and regularly raises over £100,000 for good causes.

The marathon was added in 2019 and takes in some of the most beautiful Shropshire countryside, including a visit to the top of the 1770 foot high Brown Clee.

Martin Allen from the organising committee said they were very pleased with the number of entrants they have received and the way arrangements were going though people could turn up on the day

He said: "Numbers are good, they are nearly up to the levels of when it was full held last two years ago, although it was held in 2021 numbers were slightly down due to Covid restrictions but this year we should get a full turnout of walkers and runners and there is something for everyone, from the family walk to the marathon. "We are looking for one final push on entries to bring it up to around 600, and although people can enter on the day, for forward planning it is good if they can do it ahead of the event. "The walk is traditionally an event where the whole of the Bridgnorth community comes together whether to participate or watch and it is one of the highlights of the calendar in the town.

"We are also looking for groups and charities to come forward who might benefit from the money raised from the event so I would encourage them to get in touch."

He added entries were also open for the 'Lions Pub Cup' which would see each venue compete for the best time in the walk, with a medal or certificate awarded to the winning pub.