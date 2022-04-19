Bridgnorth football fans urged to turn out

They have two home games left in the Midland Football League Division One - both at home - and chairman Mark Weale wants bumper attendances at both to help them onto victory.

It is the club's first season in the Midland Football league after playing in the West Midlands League since being re-formed in 2013-14. The previous club Bridgnorth Town went into administration before the new one came into being, continuing to play at Crown Meadow. This season they are third from bottom with two games to play on consecutive Saturdays.

Although they beat relegation rivals Cradley Town away 1-0 last weekend and have a game in hand on them, Mr Weale said it was vital they could get two more wins to see them safe and then try to push upwards next season.

He said: "We have played well at times this season, quite often against the top teams, but lost a few silly games and although our position could be worse, it is still precarious as we go into the final games.

"Off the field and on the field as well we are now a well run club from the social side to the playing and training and I would encourage anyone who wants to support senior football in the town to come down and see what we are about in the next two weeks.

"Bridgnorth is quite a sizeable town and can support senior sports clubs but it does need people to come out because the team are inspired the more people they play in front of and I feel if we can stay in this league then we can do a lot better and have more success next season."