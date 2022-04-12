Historic mill set for new season

LAST PIC PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 11/4/22 Ready to open at Daniels Mill, Eardington, volunteer co-ordinator Cliff Bassett, with Rosalie's tea room proprietor Roli Crebbin.

Daniels Mill is a Victorian flour mill with a cast iron water wheel which is one of the largest in the country,although it hasn't turned in recent years due to storm damage and the Eardington attraction has also been affected by lock down restricting the number of visitors over the last two years.

From Friday it will be fully open but needs more volunteers to work in areas from building and grounds maintenance to milling, tour guiding and promoting the mill's social media presence .

The mill is operated by registered charity the Daniels Mill Trust and has been running guided tours since 1987. It also features a tea rooms and is open for group bookings such as schools.

In March, the site suffered extensive damage in Storm Dennis, particularly to the embankment and yard areas and there was also a major clean up-exercise in the mill itself.

Cliff Daniels, the volunteer co-ordinator, said despite the flood damage and work that had to be done to clear it up, they were determined to open in time for April as planned.

He said: "It was a herculean effort by everyone to clean up the site, never mind get it up to a point where it might be able to receive visitors this year.

"But we are ready to go now and looking forward to the new season and running guided tours again because they are always popular, as is the tea-rooms.

"We do need more volunteers though across the whole operation and in all areas so I would encourage people to come and see us or apply."