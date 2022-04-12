Author visits Bridgnorth store

Author drops into Bridgnorth shop

She popped into Our Green Shop, Mill Street, an enterprise that shares the author's passion for wildlife and conservation

The book has been written and illustrated by Meg who is working in collaboration with the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation and 50 per-cent of the profits from it will be going to support the wildlife charity, which is funding conservation projects across Africa and Asia.

Shop director Brian Millington said: "It is so inspiring that Meg is using her creative skills to support the charity’s mission in protecting and conserving wildlife and natural habitats.”