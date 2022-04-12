Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Author visits Bridgnorth store

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Shropshire Author Meg Hawkins,visited a Bridgnorth shop to sign copies of her new book “Step Into The Wild”.

Author drops into Bridgnorth shop
Author drops into Bridgnorth shop

She popped into Our Green Shop, Mill Street, an enterprise that shares the author's passion for wildlife and conservation

The book has been written and illustrated by Meg who is working in collaboration with the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation and 50 per-cent of the profits from it will be going to support the wildlife charity, which is funding conservation projects across Africa and Asia.

Shop director Brian Millington said: "It is so inspiring that Meg is using her creative skills to support the charity’s mission in protecting and conserving wildlife and natural habitats.”

Copies of the book are available from the shop in Mill Street along with a range of Meg Hawkins cards and stationary items.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News