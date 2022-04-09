Bridgnorth trail gets Easter twist

Chair of Bridgnorth Art Trail, Cllr Julia Buckley & Izzy Amery, owner of Giovanni's. Coffee, Ice Cream and Crepes. Holding a variety of middle-sized chocolate Easter Eggs in front of one of the art trail’s statues, Statue 9: Excellence through renovation

The art trail aims to educate and entertain visiotrs and residents alike on Bridgnorth's history and heritage and provide a fun day out in the town.

The two-mile walking art trail features 13 statues and this year, the first three families to complete the trail and hand in their anagram answers to Giovanni's Ice Cream Parlour on Cartway will win a medium sized Easter egg,

There are free trail maps available from the library and several cafés around town for families to get going on the Easter egg hunt. and people will be able to take the challenge over the next 15 days of the Easter school holidays from tomorrow until April 24

Chair of the Bridgnorth Art Trail, Councillor Julia Buckley said, "The main aim of the fun anagram quiz on the art trail is to get people outdoors, involved in covid-free activities and have a fun family day out in Bridgnorth.

"We have so many free Easter eggs to give away over the next two weeks; we have decided to reward the first three families to complete the trail and make it over the finishing line at Giovanni’s Ice Cream Parlour so there is a fun competitive element to it.

Owner of Giovanni’s Ice Cream Parlour, Izzy Amery said, ‘It’s great to get different people involved in town, especially children and families. People from outside could get to know the history and interesting places to visit in Bridgnorth as well.’