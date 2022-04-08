Shropshire Supports Refugees says red tape is holding up the flight of Ukrainians to the county

Amanda Jones and Councillor Dean Carroll at the new storage unit, with just some of the donations

Shropshire Supports Refugees says it is aware of 100 formally registered hosts that had offered places for 155 Ukrainians although it knows of 250 offers of homes across the county.

Yet the red tape involved in bringing Ukrainians to the UK and becoming a host is, the group says, getting in the way of welcoming refugees to safety.

Amanda Jones, from the organisation said there were just seven families she was aware of that were now living with hosts in the county.

"Those who have families here are being prioritised by the Government," she said.

"We know of people wanting to be hosts in every single corner of the county you can think of and clusters of people in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and South Shropshire."

"There are no lack of people out there wanting to help and yet all we are getting is a slow drip of people coming to the UK.

"To have just 40,900 visas granted compared to the 200,000 hosts that are waiting to welcome Ukrainians is dreadful, it is just embarrassing for Britain.

"We have heard of people finding all the bureaucracy and form filling so difficult that they are giving up."

"Shropshire Council is working with us to prepare to welcome people but the Government is simply not making it easy. At the moment we have seven families that have arrived."

The Home Secretary has apologised over the time it is taking for Ukrainian refugees to arrive in the UK under visa schemes.

But Priti Patel denied visa requirements and checks are slowing the process and causing delays, insisting the UK will "absolutely see changes in numbers" as work continues.

Around 12,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Tuesday, according to Home Office figures.

Of those 10,800 people had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme but only 1,200 as part of the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data published on the department's website shows.

As of Thursday, about 79,800 applications had been submitted to the schemes and 40,900 visas had been granted.

Of these, 43,600 applications were for the sponsorship scheme, with 12,500 visas issued.

Out of 36,300 requests made for family visas, 28,500 had been approved.

Ms Patel said she was frustrated with the number but said it took time to start up a new route.

"I'm streamlining processes. I streamlined the family scheme in less than a week, and we simplified that and we changed the way certain checks are done. Also, I'm working to automate where we can."