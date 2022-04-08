Recruitment drive asks people to 'Find Your Reason' to join Shropshire Fire and Rescue

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue

They've launched a recruitment campaign called Find Your Reason where they are using the stories of those who currently serve their communities as a way to inspire others.

Jim Barker, a station manager and lead for on-call recruitment, said: “We worked closely with the on-call firefighters to hear the reasons why they love this job.

"Recruitment takes place all year round and is the bedrock of the fire service here in Shropshire, so we really wanted to illustrate this with our range of videos and billboard designs that you will spot around the county”

The service has on-call firefighters providing essential fire cover at 22 stations and 20 of these are staffed solely by them.

Mr Barker added: "There are so many aspects of being an on-call firefighter and benefits to the job.

"Many of these are highlighted in our new campaign so take a look at our social media channels to get a feel for why you might like to join us.

"You get to help vulnerable people in your area, support local schools and events and develop skills that you can take into your everyday work life.

"We’re holding open days throughout the year for you to come and get an idea of what it is like to be an on-call firefighters so please keep an eye out for those and get in touch with us.”

The life of on-call firefighter is varied, rewarding and challenging. The work ranges from helping those involved in collisions, to assisting with flood relief and school visits.

To apply people need to: Be aged 18 or over (there is not maximum age); live or work within five minutes of your local on-call fire station, and be physically fit- or able to develop the necessary fitness, and they will support people to develop this.