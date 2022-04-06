Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mayor gets arty at new Bridgnorth studio

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthBridgnorth entertainmentPublished:

A university graduate from has applied her talents and passion to open a space for fellow artists in Bridgnorth.

Arty Space run by Jemma Finch, pictured with Bridgnorth mayor Sarah Barlow for a ribbon cutting ceremony
Arty Space run by Jemma Finch, pictured with Bridgnorth mayor Sarah Barlow for a ribbon cutting ceremony

Jemma Finch graduated with a first class honours degree in Applied Arts at the University of Wolverhampton and has now opened Artyspace.

The arts and crafts studio, at Northgate, provides a creative space for the local community to come and relax, have fun and be creative.

Jemma is offering a wide variety of craft activities for all ages, including mosaics, glass fusing and painting.

Bridgnorth Mayor and teacher Sarah Barlow popped in on the first day to see what was on offer.

For more information on the studio, visit theartyspace.co.uk

Bridgnorth entertainment
Entertainment
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News