Mayor gets arty at new Bridgnorth studio

Arty Space run by Jemma Finch, pictured with Bridgnorth mayor Sarah Barlow for a ribbon cutting ceremony

Jemma Finch graduated with a first class honours degree in Applied Arts at the University of Wolverhampton and has now opened Artyspace.

The arts and crafts studio, at Northgate, provides a creative space for the local community to come and relax, have fun and be creative.

Jemma is offering a wide variety of craft activities for all ages, including mosaics, glass fusing and painting.

Bridgnorth Mayor and teacher Sarah Barlow popped in on the first day to see what was on offer.