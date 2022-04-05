Tractor fans raise funds for charity

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 03/04/2022..Bridgnorth High Street, and the tractor run organised by the Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club..

The 23rd annual Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run was organised by the Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club and took place for the first time in three years, raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

It started from Lower Cockshutt Farm and took in a 20 mile run through areas such as Chelmarsh, Oldbury and Middleton Scriven as well as Bridgnorth High and Low Town.

Visitors to the town centre had the chance to observe the tractors, many of which had come from all over the Midlands, during a lunch break in the town centre.

David Spruce, who helped organise the event, said it was a complete success and it was good to see so many people turn out to enter a vehicle for the event.

He said: "We haven't been able to hold it for two years because of Covid and lock downs and not only has the town missed what is a valued annual event, the knock on effect has been a lack of money being raised for the group's chosen charity.